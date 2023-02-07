Maynard West Central had no answers as West Union NFV compiled a 72-32 victory on February 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, West Union NFV and Maynard West Central faced off on February 4, 2022 at West Union North Fayette Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on February 2, Maynard West Central squared off with Tripoli in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.