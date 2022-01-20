West Union NFV cancels check from Oelwein 41-30

No quarter was granted as West Union NFV blunted Oelwein's plans 41-30 at West Union Nfv on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Tigerhawks an 8-4 lead over the Huskies.

The Tigerhawks' shooting jumped to a 17-16 lead over the Huskies at the half.

West Union NFV's position showed as it carried a 26-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

