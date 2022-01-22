West player's double-double withstands Cedar Falls comeback

The audience in Cedar Falls’ gym was witness to a close match on Friday night as Cedar Falls girls’ basketball team orchestrated a second-half comeback that nearly stopped West.

The first half, however, was dominated by the West High Wahawks’ offense, which pinned the Tigers down 42-29. But even with the 13-point deficit at halftime, there were signs that Cedar Falls was down, but far from out. Throughout the first two quarters, the Tigers unleashed a slew of three-pointers to keep them in the game.

Cedar Falls’ Sarah Albaugh and Grace Knutsen both made a pair of three-pointers in the first half while Anna Sandovold would toss in five of them for 15 points. And despite West’s commanding lead, Cedar Falls was able to recalibrate at halftime.

“The girls kept with it and we talked about it at halftime,” said Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen. “You don’t just have one play that’s going to get you back into it and we just need to slowly work our way back into it, and our goal was to get it within eight.”

The second half saw an explosive performance in which Cedar Falls began to outpace West in scoring in the third quarter. Sandovold managed to net three more three-pointers in those minutes while Knutsen sunk another one as well. Those 12 points were joined by four baskets, including a buzzer-beater by Sydney Remmert which brought the difference down to only nine points, just one shy of Groen’s goal, at 58-49 going into the final quarter.

Cedar Falls was orchestrating a comeback and left West with no breathing room. In the fourth quarter, the lead dropped even further with four more three-pointers by the Tigers. But, luckily for West, the night proved to be one of the best for junior Sahara Williams. She racked up 35 points and 15 rebounds to earn herself a double-double. Williams scored 17 of her points in the second half while ten more points were added by West, keeping the Wahawks’ lead afloat.

“We’ve got a great team and we rose to the occasion,” said West coach Anthony Pappas. “We had them on the ropes… and then they just caught fire with the threes and we had the big plays at the end and we were able to hold them up and we made the big plays when we needed to, both offensively and defensively.”

In the last minute of the game, Cedar Falls had broken the lead down to 67-65, with just one more three-pointer needed to win, but a clutch two-pointer by Williams put the game just out of Cedar Falls’ reach with a final score of 69-65.

“It’s always a good game against CF, a cross-town rivalry,” Williams said “They’re always a good team, they don’t give up. So it’s a good win for us. It makes us feel good.”

The close win also means that Waterloo West will keep their spot as the No. 1 team in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

