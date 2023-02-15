Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but West Liberty still prevailed 66-54 against Center Point CPU on Feb. 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Center Point CPU faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg . For results, click here. West Liberty took on Iowa City Regina on Feb. 7 at Iowa City Regina High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.