West Liberty sprints past Durant 70-58

West Liberty had its hands full but finally brushed off Durant 70-58 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, West Liberty and Durant faced off on January 18, 2022 at West Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
