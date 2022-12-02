 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Liberty slips past Bellevue 48-42

West Liberty poked just enough holes in Bellevue's defense to garner a taut, 48-42 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 2.

Last season, West Liberty and Bellevue squared off with December 13, 2021 at West Liberty High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

