West Liberty rides to cruise control win over Anamosa 56-12

West Liberty controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-12 victory over Anamosa in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 7, West Liberty faced off against Monticello and Anamosa took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 7 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
