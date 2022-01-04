West Liberty rides the rough off West Branch 52-38

Stretched out and finally snapped, West Liberty put just enough pressure on West Branch to earn a 52-38 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 4.
In recent action on December 21, West Liberty faced off against Cascade and West Branch took on Camanche on December 21 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.