West Liberty rains down on Tipton 56-41

West Liberty handed Tipton a tough 56-41 loss during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, West Liberty and Tipton faced off on January 28, 2022 at West Liberty High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Tipton faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and West Liberty took on Durant on January 10 at Durant High School. For more, click here.

