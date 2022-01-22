West Liberty pours it on Camanche 59-20

West Liberty rolled past Camanche for a comfortable 59-20 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 22.
In recent action on January 11, West Liberty faced off against Wilton and Camanche took on Monticello on January 11 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
