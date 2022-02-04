West Liberty knocks off Iowa City Regina 44-38

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but West Liberty wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 44-38 over Iowa City Regina during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

West Liberty registered a 24-18 advantage at halftime over Iowa City Regina.

It were a nail-biter in the final quarter when the Comets and the Regals both had the scoreboard blinking in a 44-38 knot.

