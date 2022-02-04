West Liberty knocks off Iowa City Regina 44-38

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but West Liberty wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 44-38 over Iowa City Regina during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
West Liberty registered a 24-18 advantage at halftime over Iowa City Regina.
It were a nail-biter in the final quarter when the Comets and the Regals both had the scoreboard blinking in a 44-38 knot.
In recent action on January 29, Iowa City Regina faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and West Liberty took on Goose Lake Northeast on January 29 at West Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
