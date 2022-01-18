West Liberty knocks off Durant 49-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and West Liberty nabbed it to nudge past Durant 49-40 on January 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 11, West Liberty faced off against Wilton and Durant took on West Branch on January 13 at Durant High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.