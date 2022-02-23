West High clinches state tournament berth with 75-52 win

The girls' varsity basketball team at Waterloo West High is heading for Des Moines after making history.

For the first time ever, the Wahawks have made three consecutive Mississippi Valley Conference championships and three consecutive state appearances after a runaway 75-52 win over the Southeast Polk Rams Wednesday night.

“I am just elated for my players here tonight," head coach Anthony Pappas said after the game. "We’ve gone through so much all season long. You know, you battle COVID and injuries and ups and downs and then tonight, to step up and play like we’ve played tonight our best game of the season.”

But the feel-good story wasn't so certain in the beginning. Southeast Polk junior Stella Charleston made a three-pointer to start the game which junior Jacie Mitchell followed up with another. That allowed the Rams to take an early 6-0 lead over West. Sophomore Charlotte Gettman and junior Sierra Moore made threes of their own later on, however, bringing them the lead at 11-9. West held the lead the rest of the game and the first quarter then ended with West holding a razor thin 16-14 lead.

In the second quarter, the Wahawks worked on widening their lead. Top scorers Halli Poock and Sahara Williams faced intense coverage from Southeast Polk's defense, but Moore, along with seniors Brooklynn Smith and Jaide Domatob, stepped up on the assault. They finished the half at 35-23.

“We know every night from here on out they’re going to press Halli and Sahara really hard," Donatab said. "So [we’re] making sure that you step up in your role and try and relieve some of the pressure on them.”

In the third quarter, the Wahawks broke the game open by shutting the Rams offense down, holding them to to just eight points scored and putting away 22 points of their own. West entered the fourth quarter up 57-31.

Southwest Polk picked up its offensive game again in the fourth quarter with ten consecutive points, but it wasn't enough to erase the lead as the game ended in a 23-point win for Waterloo West.

“We’re making history tonight," Smith said. "It feels good. It’s just a great feeling.”

