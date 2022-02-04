West girls' winning streak snapped by City High

WATERLOO – Last time, it took a furious rally. This time, it was no contest.

The Waterloo West girls' basketball team had not tasted defeat since a Dec. 10 non-conference tussle at Iowa City High in which the Wahawks lost by two points after leading by a dozen in the fourth quarter.

A chance for redemption arrived Friday night, but the Little Hawks were the ones that played as if they had something to prove.

"They came out, they were well-prepared, well-coached and they played a great game," West Coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said after the Class 5A second-ranked Wahawks were routed by No. 7 Iowa City High, 76-46, in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Waterloo West High School. "Obviously we got into deep, deep foul trouble in the first half and that hurt us. Credit our players, I thought they battled in the second half, but City High played great tonight. It was their night. Congratulations to them."

The loss snapped a 12-game win streak for West (15-2, 11-1 MVC) and is the first blemish on its conference record this season. The Wahawks had won 21 conference games in a row before Friday and have beaten every other team on this season's schedule apart from its two meetings with the Little Hawks.

"They just shot the ball really well," West junior Sahara Williams said. "You could tell that is one thing they have been working on. They executed offensively and defensively. They outworked us tonight."

The Wahawks averaged nearly 68 points per game entering the contest, but were held to single digits in both the second and third quarters as the Little Hawks led by 21 points at halftime and by as many as 35 on two occasions

The 46 points matches a season low for West, which was coincidentally established in the first meeting with City High.

"I have never seen that defense before," West junior Halli Poock said. "Pappas was a bit confused, so we were just trying to screen and do the best we could, but we were definitely confused about that. But we will bounce back."

Poock led West with 24 points, but could not match a City offensive effort that piled up 12 three-point baskets. Iowa State commit Kelsey Joens led all scorers with 30 points for the Little Hawks (15-2, 10-2), while Nebraska Omaha signee Eviyon Richardson added 18.

Despite scoring a season-low seven points, Williams – a two-time all-state honoree currently holding scholarship offers from a host of Division-I schools including Iowa and Iowa State – surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career in the first quarter.

"I feel like I work really hard, so I deserve it," said Williams, who fouled out with 4:24 left in the third quarter. "My teammates, of course, have been great to me. They have helped me get here and it is just really good. It makes me feel good."

West will visit Waukon on Saturday, while City High will visit Prairie on Tuesday.

"It will be a challenge to see if we can bounce back," Dr. Pappas said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0