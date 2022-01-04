West girls roll to fifth straight win with 65-47 victory over East

The Waterloo East gymnasium was rocking and the atmosphere was as lively as you'd expect for an East-West showdown on Tuesday night. In the girls game, however, things were business as usual for the West Wahawks.

West jumped out to a 16-0 lead and led by no fewer than seven points the rest of the way as they started the new year with their fifth straight win, 58-32, over their arch rivals, the East Trojans.

West (8-1, 4-0) had little trouble for most of the night thanks to the always outstanding duo of Hallie Poock and Sahara Williams. The junior tandem combined for 46 of the Wahawks 58 points with Williams putting up 26 to go with nine rebounds. Poock knocked down 20 points to go with an astonishing eight steals, all of which came in the first half. Sierra Moore was crucial as well with nine rebounds of her own.

"We're really happy to get another win here," said head coach Anthony Pappas. "We've got to retool and get ready for another big game on Friday against Iowa City West."

The Trojans (2-7, 0-4) weren't hanging their heads after the loss. After falling behind 16-0, they closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run to make it 18-10. After a three-pointer by Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman early in the second, East trailed by just seven points, 20-13.

The Wahawks held the Trojans to just three free throws the rest of the second quarter to take a 43-16 halftime lead. Still, East later went down 51-21 and closed the third period on a 9-1 run before outscoring West in the final quarter, 17-13.

Ellasa Horton led the way for East with 15 points, Jefferson-Putnam added 10 more and Brooklyn Love chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds.

"I was very proud of their effort," said head coach William Muhammad. "Hats off to West High, they're one of the top teams in the state. I was proud of our girls' effort. We had some moments where West went on runs and we got frustrated, but our girls kept their composure and played hard."

The West girls will visit Iowa City West on Friday while the East girls will visit Prairie the same night. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

