West girls face final hurdle to state

The girls’ varsity basketball team at Waterloo West has gone far in their 2021-22 season, and now they’re just a win away from state.

On Saturday night, they won handily at home against Cedar Rapids Prairie with a final score of 61-37. On Tuesday, they’ll return to their home gym against a much tougher team in the South Polk Rams. However, Anthony Pappas, the West High head coach and the school’s athletic director, says they aren’t worried. They expect a fight, but he has confidence in his team.

“It’s a big game, but we’re a veteran team,” Pappas said. “You know, these young ladies have won three straight (conference) championships and this will be our third regional final. And if we win, this will be three straight trips to the state tournament, which we haven’t done here before. So we’re just going to prepare for a really good team and hopefully we’ll have a big crowd that night and we can play well and come away with a victory.”

South Polk boasts a strong team, including junior Brooklin Dailey, with 399 points racked up on the season and a 40.5% average from three-point range. But the Wahawks have plenty of talent to go around on their roster as well, and more than enough to counter the Rams.

Juniors Sahara Williams and Halli Poock are having perhaps the best years of their careers. Williams has brought in 420 points so far, while Poock has scored 522, including 33 in her last game alone. After her performance against Prairie, Poock added that she and her teammates are playing at the top of their game.

“I think the postseason enough just gives you that feeling that you’ve got to keep going,” she said. “I mean, losing tonight would’ve been the end of our season and I think nobody wants that on our team at all, so we’re just kind of finding the zone.”

The game will start at 7 p.m. in the West High gymnasium.

“We have a really nice team with a lot of talented players and even our younger players are working hard and improving for us,” Pappas said. “We’re hoping to be playing our very best here at this time of the year and that’s what you want. That’s what we’re hoping for for Tuesday night, to play our best game of the year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0