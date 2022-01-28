West girls cruise past East 60-36

Midway through the first quarter of play, Friday night's game between the Waterloo West and Waterloo East girls basketball teams looked like a classic East-West matchup as the Wahawks led by just one point.

From that point on, however, it went how almost all of West's other games have gone.

The Wahawks went on a 40-5 run to trigger a running clock just before halftime and they never looked back en route to a 60-36 victory. West is now 14-1 overall and 10-0 in the MVC while East is 3-12 overall and 0-9 in conference.

It was anyone's game early on, however, as the two teams traded baskets to start with the Wahawks taking just a 9-8 advantage. West held East to one three-pointer the rest of the quarter, however, and their offense did enough to put them up 23-11. That trend continued in the second as West took a 49-13 lead into the locker room and triggered a running clock for the entire second half.

"We just made a little adjustment and really started playing like we could play," said West head coach Anthony Pappas. "We got out, ran the ball, passed the ball well, hit shots. (The Trojans) were a little short handed tonight, but give our players credit. They did a good job of passing the ball, running the floor and hustling on defense and rebounding too."

The Wahawks were led by Hallie Poock (17 points, six rebounds) and Sahara Williams (16 points) while Brooklynn Smith (eight points, six rebounds) and Sierra Moore (four points, eight rebounds) had big nights as well.

It should be noted that East was playing without center Brooklyn Love, who is one of the leading blockers and rebounders in the state and the Trojans' leading scorer. In her absence, Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman stepped up big, putting together a 15-point, eight-rebound evening. Unfortunately for the Trojans, it wasn't enough to get the win.

West will play Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Tuesday next while East will face Iowa City Liberty on Monday.

