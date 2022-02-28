West girls advance to the semis with 67-59 win over Ankeny Centennial

The Waterloo West girls basketball team didn’t forget what happened to them in the 5A state tournament last year.

After advancing to the semifinals the year before and entering the 2021 tournament with even higher expectations, the Wahawks were defeated in the quarterfinals last year by Iowa City West by just one basket. It was a disappointing end to an outstanding year.

This season, they had no interest in going home so soon.

Riding the monster performances of Sahara Williams (24 points, 10 rebounds), Hallie Poock (21 points) and Sierra Moore (17 points, eight rebounds), Waterloo West defeated Ankeny Centennial 67-59 on Monday afternoon in the 5A quarterfinals. The win advances them to the semis on Thursday.

Last years early exit was a topic of discussion before and after the game.

“That’s really been on our minds heavy around state,” Williams said. “We were nervous and we didn’t want to lose, but we couldn’t be afraid because that’s how you end up losing. We knew we just had to go in and give it our all and hope the outcome would be different.”

Head coach Anthony Pappas even admitted that it was a relief mentally to get past the opening round after last year.

“Oh yeah,” he acknowledged. “Huge, huge.”

Pesky would probably be the best word to describe the play of Ankeny Centennial. While West only trailed once in the game when they were down 6-4 and the game saw just one tie at 12-12, the Jaguars refused to let the Wahawks pull away throughout. West was able to stay in front due to the balance of their three core players and some big time shots late from senior Jaide Domatob (five points).

“We knew all week long it was going to be a rollercoaster,” Poock said. “We knew we’d have to come together as a team when they went on runs against us and we did. I think we had a lot of people step up at different times. SiSi (Moore) came up big a lot and hit a lot of good shots. Also Jaide. She came up and hit big shots. Even when it got kind of close in the third quarter Sahara stepped up and led the way.”

After battling to a 12-12 tie through one quarter of play, the Wahawks opened the second up on a 10-2 run with Poock scoring half of the 10. After being held scoreless in the first period, Moore put up seven in the second, including the buzzer-beating putback shot before halftime to put the Wahawks up 31-21.

Again, pesky is the best word to describe the Jaguars as they opened up the second half with a 7-2 run of their own to get back within five. West responded with another 7-2 run to give themselves a nine-point advantage, but a 7-0 run by ACHS made it a one possession game, 40-37. West scored the final five points of the period to take a 45-37 lead into the final quarter of play. While Poock was held to just one made free throw in the quarter, Williams caught fire as she put 11 on the board.

The Jaguars remained determined in the fourth. Poock made a layup, the Jags answered with a three-pointer. Williams made a layup, the Jags answered with another trey. That led to the Jags trailing just 51-45 when West starting center Brooklynn Smith fouled out. The Wahawks didn’t let her absence deter them, however, as they responded with 7-1 run, started by a big-time three pointer from Domatob. That gave West a 58-46 edge and while ACHS continued to make shots, West did too as they held on for the eight-point victory.

Now, the No. 6 Wahawks (22-2) must get past No. 7 West Des Moines Valley (19-5) after they pulled an upset of their own on Monday against No. 2 Des Moines Roosevelt. While West is certainly happy to be advancing further than they did last year, they’re not ready to go home yet.

“It definitely feels good,” Moore said. “This doesn’t mean we’re going to stop working hard or anything. It just means we’re going to work harder until we get to the state championship.”

