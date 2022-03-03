West girls advance to first title game since 2002

Hallie Poock paused for a moment when asked where she was in 2002.

"2002?" she asked. "Was not born."

Was Sahara Williams alive in 2002?

"No I was not," she answered.

So Sierra Moore probably wasn't born yet either, was she?

"No," she replied with a laugh.

Well Brooklynn Smith is a senior, so how about her?

"Not (born) until 2004," she said.

Not one player on this years Waterloo West girls basketball team was alive the last time the Wahawk girls made it to the state championship game. That's one of the two commonalities they all share.

The other commonality? The state championship game is where they'll all be playing on Friday night.

The Wahawks got out to an outstanding start Thursday to help them defeat the West Des Moines Valley Tigers 58-48. The place? Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The game? The 5A state semifinals. The next stop? The first state championship game for the West girls in 20 years.

"It feels great," Poock said. "We've been working towards this for the past three years."

Three consecutive Mississippi Valley Conference championships. Three straight state tournament appearances. Now, just the third state title game appearance in school history. This incarnation of the Wahawks has achieved quite a bit.

Probably the only thing that would make it even more special would be if the 21-22 Wahawks do something neither the '02 nor the '99 team was able to do: Win a state championship.

"I don't think I've come to terms with the fact that we could make history, but we're doing it," Williams said. "It feels really good knowing that we could make history going so far and doing things that not many people from Waterloo have done."

Getting there wasn't even all that challenging. The Wahawks were on fire from the start against the Tigers as they jumped out to a 16-2 lead. The West defense was so intense, Valley didn't even get points on the board until nearly halfway through the first. When the opening period came to a close, West was in possession of a 20-6 advantage.

WDM Valley didn't roll over, to their credit. They got back within single digits in the second, trailing 24-16. A hook shot from Smith and a three-pointer from Moore late in the opening half gave West a 31-18 lead heading into the break.

After a rough first half in which she scored five in the first quarter and none in the second, Poock came out on fire in the third period. She opened the quarter with a steal and a layup on the other end and followed it up with a driving layup. A three by Moore combined with a putback and the ensuing foul shot by Williams put West up by as many as 20 before they ended the quarter up 46-28.

Valley never quit, however. A 10-2 run by the Tigers got them back within nine points with 2:41 remaining. The Wahawks played ball control offense, however, and made their free throws when it mattered most as they held on to get the win.

Williams led the way with 21 points to go with seven rebounds, Poock added 13 points and four steals, Moore recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards and Smith nearly did the same with 10 points and eight rebounds.

After recording no points with one rebound and fouling out in the quarterfinal game against Ankeny Centennial on Monday, Thursday was an impressive bounce back game for Smith.

"We talked about (her performance Monday) and she came out and had the best state tournament game of her career today," head coach Anthony Pappas said. "We're just so proud of her and happy for her. It was fantastic."

West will play the top seeded and undefeated (23-0) Johnston Dragons at 6 p.m. on Friday for all the marbles. While West was happy, Smith channeled Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James when expressing the Wahawks mindset heading into the finals.

"The job's not done yet," she said. "This is a business trip. Let's take care of business."

