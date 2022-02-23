 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Des Moines Valley paints near-perfect picture in win over Iowa City West 50-30

West Des Moines Valley's river of points eventually washed away Iowa City West in a 50-30 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 23.

The Tigers jumped in front of the Trojans 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

West Des Moines Valley's offense jumped to a 27-15 lead over Iowa City West at the half.

West Des Moines Valley's determination showed as it carried a 41-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

