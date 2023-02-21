West Des Moines Dowling Catholic's river of points eventually washed away Iowa City West in a 59-37 cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on Feb. 9, Iowa City West squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Washington in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.