West Branch takes victory lap past Tipton 55-35

West Branch dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-35 win over Tipton for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 20.
Last season, West Branch and Tipton faced off on January 25, 2022 at Tipton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, West Branch faced off against Iowa City Regina and Tipton took on Wyoming Midland on December 15 at Wyoming Midland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
