West Branch hustles by Camanche 46-28

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but West Branch still prevailed 46-28 against Camanche during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

West Branch jumped in front of Camanche 17-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears registered a 28-11 advantage at halftime over the Storm.

West Branch stormed to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Storm rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bears skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, West Branch and Camanche faced off on December 21, 2021 at Camanche High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 20, West Branch faced off against Tipton and Camanche took on Monticello on December 20 at Camanche High School.

