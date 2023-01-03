West Branch hustles by Camanche 46-28

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but West Branch still prevailed 46-28 against Camanche during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

West Branch jumped in front of Camanche 17-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears registered a 28-11 advantage at halftime over the Storm.

West Branch stormed to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Storm rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bears skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

