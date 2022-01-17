 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Branch edges Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in snug affair 45-44

  • 0

West Branch wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 45-44 victory over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.

Recently on January 13 , West Branch squared up on Durant in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Mustangs showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-2 advantage over the Bears as the first quarter ended.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon came from behind to grab the advantage 26-17 at half over West Branch.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon enjoyed a 34-31 lead over West Branch to start the fourth quarter.

West Branch avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-10 stretch over the final quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News