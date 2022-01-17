West Branch edges Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in snug affair 45-44

West Branch wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 45-44 victory over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in Iowa girls basketball action on January 17.

The Mustangs showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-2 advantage over the Bears as the first quarter ended.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon came from behind to grab the advantage 26-17 at half over West Branch.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon enjoyed a 34-31 lead over West Branch to start the fourth quarter.

West Branch avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-10 stretch over the final quarter.

