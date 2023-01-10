West Branch cancels check from Wilton 52-42

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but West Branch will take its 52-42 victory over Wilton on January 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, West Branch and Wilton squared off with February 15, 2022 at West Branch High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Wilton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and West Branch took on Camanche on January 3 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.
