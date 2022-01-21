West beats Cedar Falls in nail-biting finish

The West High Wahawks girls basketball team won a close 69-65 game against Cedar Falls with help from a clutch performance by one of their top players.

“It was a great high school game and congratulations Cedar Falls,” said West coach Anthony Pappas. “They played a tremendous game tonight. I mean, we always seem to bring out the best in people that we play and tonight we certainly did that…they were unbelievable.”

The first half of play was dominated by West with Sahara Williams, Halli Pook and Brooklynn Smith combining for the majority their 42 points by the end of the second quarter. However, Cedar Falls fought hard to stay in the game with a flurry of three-pointers. Two were scored apiece by Sarah Albaugh and Grace Knutsen while Anna Sandovold brought in five. The first half ended with the score 42-29 in West’s favor.

However, the second half became much closer. After another basket by Williams, Albaugh added another three-pointer and Sandovold shot three more to chip away at West’s lead. A buzzer-beating basket by Sydney Remmert brought the third quarter to an end with the score at 58-49, bringing West’s lead down to single digits for the first time that night.

In the fourth quarter, it got even closer with Knutson racking up three more three-pointers for the Tigers and Albaugh adding one as well. However, West continued to put up points. With just a minute left on the clock, Cedar Falls cut the lead down by two, but a bucket by Williams put the lead just out of reach and the final buzzer sounded with West on top by four.

Williams was the top scorer, achieving a double-double with 35 points and 15 rebounds for the Wahawks. Meanwhile, Cedar Falls made 17 three-pointers throughout the game.

West’s victory keeps them at the top of their conference.

