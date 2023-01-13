 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wellman Mid-Prairie makes Tipton walk the plank 76-43

  • 0

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Wellman Mid-Prairie put away Tipton 76-43 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 13.

Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Tipton faced off on February 12, 2022 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For more, click here.

Recently on January 5, Tipton squared off with Stanwood North Cedar in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denver outlasts Oelwein 38-24

Oelwein was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Denver prevailed 38-24 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News