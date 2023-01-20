Wellman Mid-Prairie grinds out close victory over West Liberty 50-48

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Wellman Mid-Prairie did just enough to beat West Liberty 50-48 on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.