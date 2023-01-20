Wellman Mid-Prairie grinds out close victory over West Liberty 50-48

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Wellman Mid-Prairie did just enough to beat West Liberty 50-48 on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty squared off with January 24, 2022 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, West Liberty faced off against Durant and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Tipton on January 13 at Tipton High School. Click here for a recap.
