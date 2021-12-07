Wayland WACO outlasts Columbus Junction Columbus 55-38

Wayland WACO handed Columbus Junction Columbus a tough 55-38 loss during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Wayland WACO fought to a 32-21 intermission margin at Columbus Junction Columbus' expense.

Wayland WACO breathed fire in front of Columbus Junction Columbus 46-29 going into the fourth quarter.

It were a nail-biter in the final quarter when the Warriors and the Wildcats both had the scoreboard blinking in a 55-38 knot.

