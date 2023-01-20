Wayland WACO denies Columbus Junction Columbus' challenge 52-38

Wayland WACO put together a victorious gameplan to stop Columbus Junction Columbus 52-38 on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Wayland WACO and Columbus Junction Columbus faced off on December 7, 2021 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Columbus Junction Columbus faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.