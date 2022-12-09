Waverly-Sr takes a toll on New Hampton 52-37

Riding a wave of production, Waverly-Sr surfed over New Hampton 52-37 on December 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Waverly-Sr and New Hampton squared off with January 13, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 3, Waverly-Sr squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
