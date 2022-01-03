Waverly-Sr rolls like thunder over New Hampton 66-42

New Hampton had no answers as Waverly-Sr roared to a 66-42 victory on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Go-Hawks opened with a 66-42 advantage over the Chickasaws through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.