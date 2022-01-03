 Skip to main content
Waverly-Sr rolls like thunder over New Hampton 66-42

New Hampton had no answers as Waverly-Sr roared to a 66-42 victory on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 21, New Hampton faced off against Charles City and Waverly-Sr took on Cresco Crestwood on December 21 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Click here for a recap

The Go-Hawks opened with a 66-42 advantage over the Chickasaws through the first quarter.

