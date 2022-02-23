Waverly-Sr pounds out steady beat in win over Alleman North Polk 40-34

Waverly-Sr topped Alleman North Polk 40-34 in a tough tilt in Iowa girls basketball on February 23.
Recently on February 11 , Waverly-Sr squared up on Decorah in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.