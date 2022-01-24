 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waverly-Sr pockets solid victory over Clear Lake 45-40

Waverly-Sr posted a tight 45-40 win over Clear Lake during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The Go-Hawks moved in front of the Lions 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Go-Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 35-33 points differential.

In recent action on January 13, Waverly-Sr faced off against New Hampton and Clear Lake took on Algona on January 18 at Algona High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

