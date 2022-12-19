Waverly-Sr pockets slim win over Vinton-Shellsburg 49-40

A sigh of relief filled the air in Waverly-Sr's locker room after a trying 49-40 test with Vinton-Shellsburg during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Waverly-Sr and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with December 20, 2021 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Waverly-Sr took on New Hampton on December 9 at New Hampton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
