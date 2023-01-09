Waverly-Sr gallops past Waukon 63-47

Waverly-Sr put together a victorious gameplan to stop Waukon 63-47 on January 9 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Waverly-Sr and Waukon squared off with January 28, 2022 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School last season.
