Waverly-Sr finds its footing in victory over New Hampton 68-34

Waverly-Sr handled New Hampton 68-34 in an impressive showing in Iowa girls basketball action on January 13.
Waverly-Sr's shooting struck to a 44-11 lead over New Hampton at halftime.
Waverly-Sr's domination showed as it carried a 56-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Waverly-Sr faced off against Decorah and Waverly-Sr took on New Hampton on January 3 at New Hampton High School. Click here for a recap
