Waverly-Sr collected a solid win over Cresco Crestwood in a 57-40 verdict during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The last time Waverly-Sr and Cresco Crestwood played in a 43-17 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Cresco Crestwood faced off against Waterloo Columbus . For more, click here. Waverly-Sr took on Waukon on January 27 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For results, click here.

