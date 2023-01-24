Waverly-Sr dodges a bullet in win over Forest City 55-51

Waverly-Sr poked just enough holes in Forest City's defense to garner a taut, 55-51 victory on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Forest City and Waverly-Sr faced off on January 25, 2022 at Forest City High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Waverly-Sr faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Forest City took on Armstrong North Union on January 17 at Forest City High School. For more, click here.
