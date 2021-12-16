Waverly-Shell Rock girls off to an excellent start

To say the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team is off to a good start would be putting it mildly.

Sure, they lost their first game of the season, but that loss came against a Denver team that's off to a 7-1 start and the score was just 41-35. Since then, they've beaten Western Dubuque (51-38), Xavier (33-31), Dubuque Hempstead (63-41) and most recently, Charles City (57-15). In other words, it's been smooth sailing for WSR overall.

What's crazy to consider, though, is that they still have some things to work on.

At first glance, the Go-Hawks seemed flawless in their Tuesday night home victory over Charles City. They held the Comets without a point until the 5:55 mark of the second period, they had four players in double-figures, and the game went to a running clock in the third quarter after WSR went up by 45 points. For all of those positives, though, head coach Greg Bodensteiner felt like the Go-Hawks could've been better on the evening.

"We didn't shoot it very well from the perimeter tonight," Bodensteiner said.

"We did a lot of other things very well. We were able to try some different stuff against their zone defense, move some kids around and try a few different lineups which was good...I thought we were efficient offensively, despite not shooting the ball very well."

Make no mistake, however, Bodensteiner knows that where the Go-Hawks are right now is a good place.

"We’re a work in progress," he said. "We’ve got some kids playing that really don’t have any varsity experience. We’ve played some good teams early which posed a challenge and pushed us a little bit more. We responded to that well."

On Tuesday the offense was led by Annika Behrends, who had 14 points. Katelyn Eggena (12), Emma Thompson (11), Trinidee Moore (10) all reached double-figures as well. Defensively, the team had 21 steals with Moore leading the way with six.

What was nice for WSR, though, was that they were able to go deep into their bench and get those younger players experience. Bodensteiner was pleased that the team was able to get those younger, less experienced players in.

"Right now we’re just trying to get some of those kids a little bit more comfortable," he said. "Coming off of the break we’re going to add another kid back into the lineup who’s going to really help us. The good and the bad of that is that we’re adding another really talented player, but it’s kind of like starting over again. I think our kids are getting more comfortable with each other and that’s step one right now."

Although Eggena (13.2 points per game) and Moore (10.4 ppg) have been the Go-Hawks' most consistent scoring threats, they haven't been the only threats. With Thompson just getting back on the court after an ankle injury slowed her down in the early going, the offensive balance should only continue to improve.

"I think part of the beauty of our team is we have a whole bunch of kids that can get a little bit," said Bodensteiner. "We think we can run eight or nine kids out there and they can all score. If that means they all get six to ten points we’re in a good spot…I think the kids all compliment each other really well and it allows us to be flexible with the different lineups we want to play."

It's still early, sure. There's plenty of basketball left to be played and a lot can happen in the time between now and the end of the season. Still, if the Go-Hawks continue to build from where they are at this time, there should be many good things on the horizon.

"There’s no question that we’re really, really talented," Bodensteiner said. "I think our defense is at a level that puts us where anything is possible. Our offense has to come along and that’s really just about finding a bit more consistency shooting the ball. We shot it fantastic on Saturday and really well against Xavier, but we didn’t shoot it well (on Tuesday). Those things come and go and that’s why we try to live on the defensive end a little more. That’s where the standard is for us. If the offense comes, I think we’ll be in a really good place at the end of the year."

