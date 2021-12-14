Waverly-Shell Rock girls handle Charles City

The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks hosted the Charles City Comets Tuesday evening for a game that went by quicker than most.

That's because the Go-Hawks' lead grew so large, the game went to a running clock in the third quarter.

WSR had four players in double figures and they held Charles City scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the game en route to a 57-15 win. Waverly-Shell Rock is now 4-1 on the season while Charles City is 0-3.

The result was never in question as WSR jumped out to a 19-0 lead after one quarter of play. The Comets didn't score until 5:55 remained in the second quarter when Lydia Staudt hit a three-pointer. That ended the scoreless start, but it was still 23-3 in favor of WSR and the Go-Hawks continued dominating throughout.

Waverly-Shell Rock led 40-11 at halftime and the clock began to run in the third quarter once the Go-Hawks got to a 35-point lead. WSR led 50-13 at the end of three.

The Go-Hawks were able to go deep into their bench for the game and played shut down defense to help secure the easy win.

"We wanted to set the tempo early and get after them a little bit," said head coach Greg Bodensteiner. "I thought our kids did a good job with pressure and that kind of set the tone for the evening."

Annika Behrends led the way with 14 points, Katelyn Eggena had 12, Emma Thompson added 11, and Trinidee Moore contributed 10.

As for Charles City, the Comets are still seeking their first win of the season. They carry just one senior on the roster and are still trying to build experience in the early going. Staudt led the effort Tuesday with nine points.

"I thought our defensive energy was very, very good," said head coach Tyler Downing. "We turned it over too much on offense and gave them some easy buckets, but when we made them play half-court offense I thought our half-court defense was very, very good."

