Waverly-Shell Rock falls in state quarterfinals to Bishop Heelan

The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks entered the 4A girls basketball state tournament on Tuesday knowing that they had a tall task in front of them.

After fighting and scrapping their way back from a 12-point deficit against North Polk in their substate final, the Go-Hawks took things to overtime to get the win. A defensive team that, by their own admission, isn’t known for their shooting, they had to go up against Bishop Heelan in the quarterfinals. A task like that, it’d be understandable if Waverly-Shell Rock was feeling nervous.

While the game didn’t go the Go-Hawks way, they never backed down once.

WSR kept things tight for the first two quarters of play and were still fighting for steals and turnovers late on Tuesday, even when they were down 20 points with less than a minute to go. So while the final score may have read Bishop Heelan 54 Waverly-Shell Rock 33, make no mistake, the Go-Hawks fought their hearts out in this one.

Make no mistake, though, the Go-Hawks weren’t interested in moral victories.

“The things we thought were most important were things we didn’t do a great job of today,” said head coach Greg Bodensteiner. “We knew we couldn’t turn it over a bunch and we knew we needed to rebound it really well and I don’t think we did either one of those as well as we needed to.”

Still, Bodensteiner couldn’t help by commend his team for the effort they displayed throughout the night.

“Man, you watch our team and you see there’s no quit in that group,” he continued. “Even with the score (being what it was) there was no quit until the end. They fight to the end just because they have a lot of pride in themselves.”

Waverly-Shell Rock displayed the defensive intensity they’ve shown all season from the get go. They held Bishop Heelan to just eight shot attempts in the opening period while playing a ball control offense. They attempted just four shots themselves, but made three, all by Katelyn Eggena.

Heelan was efficient too, however, as they made five of their shots and held a 10-7 lead after one.

In the second, the Go-Hawks defense continued to be pesky as they held BHHS to just 4-for-15 from the field. After falling behind 20-9, WSR also closed the half on a 7-0 run thanks to two treys from Brenna Bodensteiner and a free throw from Ellie Thompson. The Go-Hawks trailed just 20-16 at the midway point.

Bishop Heelan is a 22-2 team for a reason, however, and they showed why in the third. Bishop Heelan was a red-hot 8-for-13 from the field in the opening period of the second half and opened the third with an 8-0 run. After getting seven points in the opening quarter, Eggena was held to just one the rest of the way, a free throw in the third. The Go-Hawks trailed 40-26 entering the final quarter of play.

Not much changed on the scoreboard in the last quarter. Bishop Heelan made 10 free throws while WSR went 3-for-11 from the field. The effort remained, but the Go-Hawks were unable to complete the comeback.

WSR didn’t collect a single rebound until 3:17 remained in the second period and only finished the game with 12 compared to Heelans 29. WSR committed 18 turnovers that led to 25 points for BHHS. Heelan outscored WSR 28-10 in the paint and 12-0 on second chance opportunities.

Offensively, Eggena and Trinidee Moore led the way with eight a piece. Eggena added four blocks while Annika Behrends chipped in four steals.

WSR will graduate four senior starters in Behrends, Moore, Macy Smith and Morgan Aikey.

“It’s been really great,” Behrends said. “Getting to play with your friends and even some of your best friends for a long time is really great.”

Moore and Behrends encourage all of the girls that come after them to never give up and keep fighting no matter what. Eggena believes the Go-Hawks will do exactly that.

“We just need to keep getting better,” she said. “We need to find that team chemistry that we had this year and keep getting better.”

