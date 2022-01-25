Waverly-Shell Rock downed by Forest City's last second shot

The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks were down, but not out. After scrapping back from a double-digit deficit, WSR was down just three points to Forest City with 38 seconds left on Tuesday when Brenna Bodensteiner nailed a three-pointer to tie the game. She fist pumped into the air as the Go-Hawks were ready to force overtime.

Only overtime never came. Forest City's Karly Lambert sunk a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining to put the Indians on top and Colette Loges stole the ensuing in-bound pass from WSR to seal the game for Forest City, 46-43.

It was a disappointing ending for the Go-Hawks after they fought back so hard. WSR trailed 29-18 late in the third quarter when their offense suddenly found a spark. They went on a 10-0 run to close the period, pulling them within one, 29-28.

With six minutes remaining in the game Katelyn Eggena made a layup to give the Go-Hawks their first lead of the game, 32-31. It only lasted 45 seconds before Forest City made a three-pointer, but the two squads traded baskets down the stretch before Bodensteiner's big shot. Unfortunately for the Go-Hawks, it wasn't the last big shot of the night.

"We really competed in the second half, we just weren't at our best in the first half," head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. "A little bit of that is on us coaches. I think we had our kids confused defensively a little bit. Give credit to Forest City, they hit nine threes."

Eggena led the Go-Hawks with 14 points while Annika Behrends was right behind her with 13 points.

The game was a non-conference loss on the second day of a back-to-back. That's to say, the Go-Hawks can live with the loss. What would be much more difficult to live with would be if Behrends ends up missing time. The senior suffered an injury in the first half that she managed to play through in the second, but she appeared to be in considerable pain afterward.

Behrends had shown considerable toughness in recent days, however, making a run to the finals at the state wrestling championship on Saturday before starting both Monday and Tuesday's basketball games. If anyone can bounce back from an injury quickly, it'll be her.

Regardless of Behrends status, the Go-Hawks' next game will come against Waukon on Friday.

