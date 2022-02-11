Waverly girls fall to Decorah 44-34

The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks are still the Northeast Iowa champions. They still finish the season with a winning record and they're still hosting a Regional semifinal game a week from Saturday.

Friday night, however, all they could focus on was the ways they need to get better before then.

The WSR girls kept up with Decorah for a half and never stopped fighting, but they were on the wrong end of a 44-34 result by the time Friday came to an end. The Go-Hawks and Vikings both finish the year 9-1 in conference play, but WSR claims the conference championship by virtue of having a 16-5 overall record compared to Decorah's 14-6.

Assuming Decorah defeats winless Charles City their next game, the Go-Hawks will host the Vikings Feb. 19. There's several areas where they'll need to be better if they want a better result in that game.

"Give Decorah a lot of credit," said Go-Hawks head coach Greg Bodensteiner "They made it tough for us to score. We didn't shoot it very well, we didn't execute very well. Some of the things we wanted to do we didn't do as well as we needed to in order to have a chance."

The Go-Hawks kept pace in the opening quarter as they battled out to a 5-5 tie. After the Vikings went up 10-5, Brenna Bodensteiner nailed a three-pointer before Trinidee Moore stole the ensuing inbound pass and made a quick layup to tie the game before the first period ended.

The two team traded baskets in the second quarter with Decorah taking a 19-16 lead before Emma Thompson's layup brought WSR within one, 19-18 which is how it would remain at the break.

The third quarter, however, belonged to the Vikings as they started off on an 11-1 run to go up 30-19. Moore's three-pointer at the 3:36 mark seemed like it might get WSR back on track, but the Vikings answered with a three-pointer of their own to make it 33-22. Layups by Macy Smith and Brenna Bodensteiner to close the quarter made it 33-26 in favor of Decorah.

The game remained a defensive slugfest as both teams manage one layup apiece until 2:25 remained. The Go-Hawks got as close as 35-29, but Decorah made their free throws down the stretch as they held on to get the win.

No, WSR will have eight day to prepare and figure out the answers before facing Decorah again.

