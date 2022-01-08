Waukon pushes over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 53-42

No quarter was granted as Waukon blunted Fairbank Wapsie Valley's plans 53-42 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 8.

The Indians moved in front of the Warriors 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians kept a 24-19 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

The Indians jumped in front of the Warriors 41-30 going into the fourth quarter.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 53-42 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.