Waukon pushes over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 53-42

No quarter was granted as Waukon blunted Fairbank Wapsie Valley's plans 53-42 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 8.
The Indians moved in front of the Warriors 12-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Indians kept a 24-19 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
The Indians jumped in front of the Warriors 41-30 going into the fourth quarter.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 53-42 tie.
