Waukee Northwest rains all over Mason City 63-39

Waukee Northwest's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Mason City during a 63-39 blowout during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Recently on December 6 , Mason City squared up on Clear Lake in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.