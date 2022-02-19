Waukee Northwest overwhelms Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 58-29

Waukee Northwest showered the scoreboard with points to drown Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 58-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Waukee Northwest's offense moved to a 22-10 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy at the intermission.
In recent action on February 12, Waukee Northwest faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Marion on February 12 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
