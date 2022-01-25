Waterloo West's convoy passes Cedar Rapids Xavier 70-57

Saddled up and ready to go, Waterloo West spurred past Cedar Rapids Xavier 70-57 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 25.

The Wahawks made the first move by forging a 22-7 margin over the Saints after the first quarter.

The Wahawks kept a 33-19 half margin at the Saints' expense.

Waterloo West's control showed as it carried a 50-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

