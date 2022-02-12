Waterloo West's convoy passes Cedar Rapids Prairie 71-54

Waterloo West handed Cedar Rapids Prairie a tough 71-54 loss at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on February 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Davenport North and Waterloo West took on Waukon on February 5 at Waukon High School. Click here for a recap
The Wahawks made the first move by forging a 16-10 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.
The Wahawks' offense moved to a 30-24 lead over the Hawks at the half.
The Wahawks stormed over the Hawks 71-54 heading to the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.