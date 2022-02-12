Waterloo West's convoy passes Cedar Rapids Prairie 71-54

Waterloo West handed Cedar Rapids Prairie a tough 71-54 loss at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on February 12 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Wahawks made the first move by forging a 16-10 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.

The Wahawks' offense moved to a 30-24 lead over the Hawks at the half.

The Wahawks stormed over the Hawks 71-54 heading to the fourth quarter.

