Waterloo West takes victory lap over Waterloo East 60-36

Waterloo West's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 60-36 win over Waterloo East on January 28 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Waterloo West faced off against North Liberty and Waterloo East took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
Waterloo West made the first move by forging a 23-11 margin over Waterloo East after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.